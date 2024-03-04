Perspective: At life's end, compassion

Illinois State Senator Linda Holmes recently introduced a bill to allow physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients. It’s time for caring, responsible people facing such decisions to be legally permitted to do so.

My father, a physician, died from cancer after suffering through months of having to choose between excruciating pain and total nausea. He requested to be heavily sedated. When he woke up after weeks when he could not eat or speak, and could barely breathe, he asked our family to come to his bedside, then whispered "Look. My spirit is fine. But my bod has got to go."

He died the next day. Peacefully, as he and we all wished, including his doctor.

We had been legally obliged to avoid facilitating his death. Ethically and otherwise, we faced frightening repercussions for even talking about it.

My 86-year-old mother faced a similar situation as her pacemaker and her heart ran out of steam.

For several generations, members of our large family have been caregivers in hospitals and hospices. In our professional and personal lives, we all have seen the need for more humane choices at life’s end.

I encourage you to contact your state legislators about Senate Bill 3499, the End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act.

It’s the right thing to do.

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my perspective.