Perspective: Everyone's welcome in the fight against hunger

Northern Public Radio | By David Castro,
Mario Gomez
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:40 AM CST
Markus Spiske
/
Unsplash

Leer en español.
While far from perfect, our society in the U.S. has many positive attributes that in many instances we take for granted. Just look around and notice that, despite not always being easy, many of us are able to fill up the tank with gas and go places, we are able to connect with friends and family through a phone call or a text message or simply visit them, we are able to buy groceries and feed our families.

However, not everyone enjoys these privileges: Just line up 10 random people in the U.S. and 1 of them will not know where his or her next meal will come from. If food is insecure, imagine anything else in that person’s life.

In general, hunger, an outcome of food insecurity, has no color, sex or gender, ethnicity, or creed. The same goes for those of us that can do something about it. In DeKalb County, we are fortunate that the opportunities to help are easily accessible. Think, for example, of the multiple not-for-profit organizations for which we could volunteer. Some readily come to mind: Barb Food Mart, Family Service Agency, Opportunity House. My involvement with the DeKalb County Community Gardens during the past few years has given me plenty of ways to contribute… packing boxes with food distributed to those in need, helping in food distributions, planting cucumber seeds, weeding strawberry patches in one of our farms. Here is the better news: These opportunities do not discriminate based on color, sex or gender, ethnicity, or creed.

What do you say? Do you have one or two hours every month that you could invest in helping those in need? I bet you do. Give these organizations a call: I bet someone will speak your language.
David Castro
David is a chemist managing a Research and Development lab in Naperville. David has volunteered in not-for-profit organizations in DeKalb and is currently the president of the Board of Directors of the DeKalb County Community Gardens.
See stories by David Castro
Mario Gomez
Mario is a retired fashion designer, a passionate gardener and a mixed media painter. He's an active volunteer and a member of the Board of Directors of the DeKalb County Community Gardens (DCCG).
See stories by Mario Gomez
