Perspective: Everyone's welcome in the fight against hunger

While far from perfect, our society in the U.S. has many positive attributes that in many instances we take for granted. Just look around and notice that, despite not always being easy, many of us are able to fill up the tank with gas and go places, we are able to connect with friends and family through a phone call or a text message or simply visit them, we are able to buy groceries and feed our families.

However, not everyone enjoys these privileges: Just line up 10 random people in the U.S. and 1 of them will not know where his or her next meal will come from. If food is insecure, imagine anything else in that person’s life.

In general, hunger, an outcome of food insecurity, has no color, sex or gender, ethnicity, or creed. The same goes for those of us that can do something about it. In DeKalb County, we are fortunate that the opportunities to help are easily accessible. Think, for example, of the multiple not-for-profit organizations for which we could volunteer. Some readily come to mind: Barb Food Mart, Family Service Agency, Opportunity House. My involvement with the DeKalb County Community Gardens during the past few years has given me plenty of ways to contribute… packing boxes with food distributed to those in need, helping in food distributions, planting cucumber seeds, weeding strawberry patches in one of our farms. Here is the better news: These opportunities do not discriminate based on color, sex or gender, ethnicity, or creed.

What do you say? Do you have one or two hours every month that you could invest in helping those in need? I bet you do. Give these organizations a call: I bet someone will speak your language.

