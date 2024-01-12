Why paraprofessionals are unsung heroes of education | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new episode of Teachers’ Lounge, we’re showcasing our first paraprofessional on the program – Dana Gilbreath!

If you don’t work in education or it’s been a while since you’ve been in school, you might be thinking: what is a paraprofessional? Well, you might know them as a teacher’s aid or assistant.

They are educators, they are support staff who work with students in general education classrooms, special education, everywhere in schools.

Dana is a paraprofessional at the Valley View Communiy School District in Romeoville, Illinois. She’s been a paraprofessional for decades, and she’s recently started a journey to become a classroom teacher.

One of the reasons is that Dana is African-American and she’s started to realize that her students were getting more and more diverse, but the teaching staff was not.

“So, I thought it was time for me to step up and play a bigger part in the change for our students,” she said.

We talk with Dana about why she loves to be a paraprofessional and why she’s decided to make this shift, 30+ years into her education career.

