Perspective: It's not what we say, it's what we do

I’m unapologetic about my Christian faith. It’s a personal choice I made which governs my life and more importantly how I treat all of humanity. This time of the year is always intriguing as some Christians claim persecution for saying “Merry Christmas.” While being accused of being “woke” or politically correct, others and I have adopted the phrase “Happy Holidays.” It’s a term that respects and honors people I know and those I don’t who are Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and other faith traditions.

There is a local establishment with a sign in the entrance that makes it clear they say “Merry Christmas,” regardless of the fact many of their patron don’t celebrate this Holy holiday. The position of power and dominance around saying “Merry Christmas” is founded in the idea that America is a Christian nation. America is a “free” nation where people are free to practice the faith tradition of their choosing. See, Christianity is less about what we say, and more about what we do.

For those eager to put Christ back in Christmas, I have a few suggestions. Don’t participate in the capitalist materialism that’s changed the narrative of Christmas. Jesus was born into poverty as a refugee whose homeland was occupied. Consider feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, comforting the grieving, loving the outcast, inspiring the hopeless and advocate for peace in the Middle East. Those who practice the faith should be more concerned about living “Merry Christmas” than saying “Merry Christmas.”

