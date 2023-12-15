Perspective: My small miracle

I’ve shrunk...I used to be 5 feet nine inches and now at least an inch shorter – a common consequence of aging. Also, my right leg is two inches shorter than my left leg. Imagine how that affects my walking stride as well as pressure on my lower back and left hip. This shrinking started with surgery 15 years ago to replace a broken right femur. Both knees were replaced about five years later. Three years ago, surgery to replace my right ankle was recently followed by a corrective ankle fusion when the replaced ankle device failed. After each surgery I received physical therapy with exercises to relieve pain and regain more flexibility of movement – but still stood unbalanced.

It was time to fix the discrepancy of leg lengths to safeguard against more broken bones and painful joints. A small miracle began with two orthotic devices for a new right shoe –- an added inch to the heel, tapered to the end of the shoe, and another half inch to the heel of a detachable, padded insole. Now with PT, I’m learning how to walk balanced after all these years!

This is a small miracle, but I believe new beginnings like this can prepare us for larger miracles. I eagerly await the miracle of all time – the coming of a vulnerable baby centuries ago who fulfilled a prophecy to become a healer of souls to open us to love, forgiveness, and to work for justice in an ever needy world.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective for the month of December.