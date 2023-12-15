© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: My small miracle

Northern Public Radio | By Connie Seraphine
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:41 AM CST
Pixabay

I’ve shrunk...I used to be 5 feet nine inches and now at least an inch shorter – a common consequence of aging. Also, my right leg is two inches shorter than my left leg. Imagine how that affects my walking stride as well as pressure on my lower back and left hip. This shrinking started with surgery 15 years ago to replace a broken right femur. Both knees were replaced about five years later. Three years ago, surgery to replace my right ankle was recently followed by a corrective ankle fusion when the replaced ankle device failed. After each surgery I received physical therapy with exercises to relieve pain and regain more flexibility of movement – but still stood unbalanced.

 

It was time to fix the discrepancy of leg lengths to safeguard against more broken bones and painful joints. A small miracle began with two orthotic devices for a new right shoe –- an added inch to the heel, tapered to the end of the shoe, and another half inch to the heel of a detachable, padded insole. Now with PT, I’m learning how to walk balanced after all these years!

 

This is a small miracle, but I believe new beginnings like this can prepare us for larger miracles. I eagerly await the miracle of all time – the coming of a vulnerable baby centuries ago who fulfilled a prophecy to become a healer of souls to open us to love, forgiveness, and to work for justice in an ever needy world.

 

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective for the month of December.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesConnie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine
Connie Seraphine is a Sycamore-area writer and poet.
See stories by Connie Seraphine