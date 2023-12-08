Poetically Yours - Romance is in the air

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other states. This week’s featured poet is Daniel Smith.

Smith’s poetry is grounded in the rural Midwest, particularly his family’s dairy farm where he lived and farmed for over 50 years. He says his works speak of his commitment to an ancestral place and way of life, and to the emotional turbulence leaving such a life presents. With the practicality of a farmer and the syntax of a poet, Smith explores the changing landscape of rural America. His writing has appeared in literary journals nationwide. Smith retired from active farming in 2008, and since then he has worked as a counselor for farm families in crisis. Today, he lives with his wife, Cheryl, on a small farm in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. Here are two of his love poems.

Absence

Distance swells

whenever you are away.

As if an ocean suddenly

sprung up between us.

Time slows and I find myself

pacing away the hours.

The dogs grow quiet, their heads

turned toward the door.

I can’t help but think

this is life had we never met.

I can’t help but think

this is life should you never return.

End Game

Let there be a window box

outside a window easily opened

filled with red and white geraniums

the colors of Wisconsin

for Wisconsin is where we met

and where we came back to

after all those years of work

and worry on a far-away farm

to shelter in our Winter House

under red oaks and white pines

happily tending a window box

happily tending each other



