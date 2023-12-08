© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad

Poetically Yours - Romance is in the air

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published December 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
Cheryl Smith
Dan Smith and his dog Jax.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other states. This week’s featured poet is Daniel Smith.

Smith’s poetry is grounded in the rural Midwest, particularly his family’s dairy farm where he lived and farmed for over 50 years. He says his works speak of his commitment to an ancestral place and way of life, and to the emotional turbulence leaving such a life presents. With the practicality of a farmer and the syntax of a poet, Smith explores the changing landscape of rural America. His writing has appeared in literary journals nationwide. Smith retired from active farming in 2008, and since then he has worked as a counselor for farm families in crisis. Today, he lives with his wife, Cheryl, on a small farm in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. Here are two of his love poems.

 

Absence
Distance swells
whenever you are away.

As if an ocean suddenly
sprung up between us.

Time slows and I find myself
pacing away the hours.

The dogs grow quiet, their heads
turned toward the door.

I can’t help but think
this is life had we never met.

I can’t help but think
this is life should you never return.

End Game
Let there be a window box
outside a window easily opened

filled with red and white geraniums
the colors of Wisconsin

for Wisconsin is where we met
and where we came back to

after all those years of work
and worry on a far-away farm

to shelter in our Winter House
under red oaks and white pines

happily tending a window box
happily tending each other

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose