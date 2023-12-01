Perspective: Silent night, holy night

Last Monday night, I stepped into the frigid cold and stared into the dark sky. There it was, a brilliant full moon sitting atop the trees in my backyard. I wondered, had the moon come to shine just for me, my personal winter moon, offering me the thrill of its energy?

Suddenly, in that dark cold moment, I was struck by this thought -– this same moon I gazed on hung over the Middle East, over the entire region now inflamed in carnage, destruction and death. The moon dazzled me, sending shadows drifting across the frozen snow-covered gardens, creating winter beauty. Yet, in the Middle East, this same moon sent shadows over hungry, suffering people, mountains of destroyed homes, bombed out landscapes and the neve- ending war that robs the region of health, well-being and hope.

As I snuggle down into the warmth and comfort of my bed, I pray for all those in the midst of this war, living on the edge of a knife, cold, abandoned and desperate. I pray for mothers without children, children without families. I confess the killing and carnage baffle me. I do not understand how or why any human would wage such violence against another.

I don’t know enough about Palestine and Israel to understand the issue, I only know this: Long ago, a legend was created that taught only love, mercy and forgiveness can save people and end conflict.

Now as the season extends itself, may the words of the beloved song find a place in hearts everywhere, Silent Night, Holy Night… Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

