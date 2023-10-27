Poetically Yours - Furry friends

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets, but sometimes our reach extends outside of the state. Steven Atkinson lives in Victoria, Australia.

Atkinson is 54 years old. He’s married with an adult son. He recently started writing poetry again and created a YouTube Channel called Steve’s poems. This poem is called “Animals Talk."

The Animals they talk to us each in their

own way.

The Animals they talk to us but do we hear what they say.

Animals know how to love is that something that you missed.

They know who is loving and who rules with an iron fist.

All have their unique personalities.

They all have their unique ways.

Sometimes their behavior can keep us amused for days.

Animals they all have brains, and some are incredibly smart.

You may not see their brains working but some are like works of art.

If they are distressed, you may see them with habits very weird.

You may need to pay attention because these habits may be out of fear.

They want you for security and to tell them that they are loved because your Animals are Angels that come from up above.

Don't take your rage out on your Animals every time something goes wrong.

All they want from you is to make them feel like they belong.

Your Animals they do love praise that comes from the heart.

If it's not sincere then you don't know where to start.

If your Animal loves, you then you have a friend.

Someone who loves you and will defend.

Your precious Animal is special something you should never forget.

So, everybody love your Animal especially if it is your pet.



