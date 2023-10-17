Downtown DeKalb mosaic mural to debut with a theme of belonging

The community is invited to celebrate DeKalb’s latest public arts project during a ribbon cutting for the City Hall mural this Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. City Hall is located at Lincoln Highway and Second Street.

Artist Danielle Casali was chosen by the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission and City Council to create a two-story mural on the south wall of City Hall.

The mural weaves in the theme of belonging and input from

two community meetings.

Volunteers began working several days per week in April and cut thousands of pieces of glass and arranged them in mosaic panels using space provided by the DeKalb Public Library.

Volunteers will be invited to sign the mural during the ceremony.

Creation of the mural was supported by a portion of a grant from T-Mobile awarded to the Enhancement Commission for public art.