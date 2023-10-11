Perspective: Blessing our animals

Early October can be a special time for pet lovers. Originating in the 13th century, The Blessing of the Animals is celebrated in churches and communities around October 4th, the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi who called all animals his brothers and sisters. People bring their pets to receive a special blessing or bring a photo of a pet or a departed, but beloved animal.



This year, I will submit a couple photos of our faithful sheep guardian dog, Bilbo. He began his training nine years ago at six weeks old, a fluff-ball apprentice to Frodo, our older guardian dog whose legs were getting progressively weaker. Bilbo just loved his patient teacher and stayed close to him, observing how Frodo circumvented the sheep pasture, checking on any signs of predatory incursions. Bilbo also learned not to play with lambs after a mother ewe sent him sprawling. He became a sweet companion to his mentor during Frodo’s final months of life. And since, he has faithfully taken on the guardianship role, not losing any sheep to coyotes.



Unfortunately, Bilbo’s beautiful adult frame of 120 pounds also carried a similar degenerative disease. Some days ago it became obvious that soon he would not be able to stand up and walk. A former vet agreed that it was time and helped us gently send him off with our love.

May we and our animals enjoy life together and find joy with the God who created us all. Amen.



