Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Health Department is reporting that mosquitoes collected in traps in four locations have tested positive for West Nile Virus. That includes sites in DeKalb, Genoa, Sandwich, and Sycamore.

To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in DeKalb County this year.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on an infected bird.

Most people with the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some may become ill three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Illness from West Nile is usually mild and includes fever, headache, and body aches, but serious illnesses have been known to develop.