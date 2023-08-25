National organization is urging donors to prepare for giving now

A national organization that has a presence in DeKalb and Aurora is reminding people that now is a great time to prepare for its National Collection Week.

Samaritan’s Purse is Christian organization that provides relief to those in need. Its National Collection Week is from Nov. 13 to 20.

Lizette Miller is the media relations manager for Operations Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. She said it’s the beginning of the school year for most, which means school supplies are on sale now.

“These school supplies are perfect because every child needs an education,” she said. “So, we're starting early and letting families and communities know now is the time to start shopping.”

Miller said school supplies are the most important items in the shoeboxes that they provide. The boxes also contain personal care supplies and small toys for needy children across the world.

Miller said DeKalb residents are collecting items for these shoeboxes, but individuals can give via the nonprofit’s website as well. The organization also has a processing center in Aurora.

This is the 30th year of Operation Christmas child.

