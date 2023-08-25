© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

National organization is urging donors to prepare for giving now

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
Samaritan's Purse

A national organization that has a presence in DeKalb and Aurora is reminding people that now is a great time to prepare for its National Collection Week.

Samaritan’s Purse is Christian organization that provides relief to those in need. Its National Collection Week is from Nov. 13 to 20.

Lizette Miller is the media relations manager for Operations Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. She said it’s the beginning of the school year for most, which means school supplies are on sale now.

“These school supplies are perfect because every child needs an education,” she said. “So, we're starting early and letting families and communities know now is the time to start shopping.”

Miller said school supplies are the most important items in the shoeboxes that they provide. The boxes also contain personal care supplies and small toys for needy children across the world.

Miller said DeKalb residents are collecting items for these shoeboxes, but individuals can give via the nonprofit’s website as well. The organization also has a processing center in Aurora.

This is the 30th year of Operation Christmas child.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose