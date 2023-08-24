© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Art grants are now available in certain northern Illinois counties

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
Yvonne Boose

A northern Illinois art organization has opened its annual round of grants with the use of funds from another Illinois art agency.

The Rockford Area Arts Council received $73,400 from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and additional funds from the city of Rockford.

A Partners in Excellence Grant was given for $29,400 dollars and $4,000 was given for the Poetry Out Loud platform.

The largest portion of the grant, $40,000, will be used to fund the 2024 Community Access Grants. Participants that operate in Boone, Ogle, DeKalb and Winnebago counties can receive up to $2,500. They must be a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt nonprofit. Applications for the community grants are now open through November. Click here to apply or learn about the guidelines.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
