Art grants are now available in certain northern Illinois counties

A northern Illinois art organization has opened its annual round of grants with the use of funds from another Illinois art agency.

The Rockford Area Arts Council received $73,400 from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and additional funds from the city of Rockford.

A Partners in Excellence Grant was given for $29,400 dollars and $4,000 was given for the Poetry Out Loud platform.

The largest portion of the grant, $40,000, will be used to fund the 2024 Community Access Grants. Participants that operate in Boone, Ogle, DeKalb and Winnebago counties can receive up to $2,500. They must be a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt nonprofit. Applications for the community grants are now open through November. Click here to apply or learn about the guidelines.

