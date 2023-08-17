© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Puppy eyes

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
Tucker.
Lonny Cain
Tucker.

I was in the kitchen talking with our dog, Tucker.

"What do you want?" I asked, knowing exactly what he wants. We talk like this all the time. Me with words, some of which he understands. And he is speaking volumes — simply with his eyes, which do this quick side glance at the kitchen counter and a small container of dog treats.

I admit now — publicly to the world — I cannot resist his eyes. It's pure connection. He gets the treat every time.

I recently learned something important about that eye connection thanks to Jessi Dietrich of Tennessee. She asked her veterinarian a question and the response has been shared thousands of times on social media.

"What's the hardest part of your job?" was her question. "Putting an animal down," was the answer. But there's more.

The vet said many pet owners do not want to be in the room when their pet is euthanized. So what the vet sees time and again are sick animals on his table looking for their owners — trying to connect with those eyes. As they slip from the living world what they need most, what they want most, is not there.

Well, I will do my best to be there. If it’s Tucker I’m letting go, it will be close to unbearable. But I will cradle his head in my hands and, eye to eye, and without words, we will say goodbye together.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
