Perspective: Puppy eyes

I was in the kitchen talking with our dog, Tucker.

"What do you want?" I asked, knowing exactly what he wants. We talk like this all the time. Me with words, some of which he understands. And he is speaking volumes — simply with his eyes, which do this quick side glance at the kitchen counter and a small container of dog treats.

I admit now — publicly to the world — I cannot resist his eyes. It's pure connection. He gets the treat every time.

I recently learned something important about that eye connection thanks to Jessi Dietrich of Tennessee. She asked her veterinarian a question and the response has been shared thousands of times on social media.

"What's the hardest part of your job?" was her question. "Putting an animal down," was the answer. But there's more.

The vet said many pet owners do not want to be in the room when their pet is euthanized. So what the vet sees time and again are sick animals on his table looking for their owners — trying to connect with those eyes. As they slip from the living world what they need most, what they want most, is not there.

Well, I will do my best to be there. If it’s Tucker I’m letting go, it will be close to unbearable. But I will cradle his head in my hands and, eye to eye, and without words, we will say goodbye together.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.