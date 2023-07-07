Poetically Yours - All in this together
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Dane Ince.
Dane Ince is an internationally published poet and the 2022 -2024 Beat Poet Laureate for California. He hosts a weekly open mic, “Time to Arrive.” He is also a publisher at EYEPUBLISHEWE.COM. Dane is a producer of online events such as a poetic gathering of writers from around the world in support of Ukraine. His first collection of poetry was published in October 2022 titled “The Whole Existential Novel; the journey from the dark side of the rainbow to Satchidananda.”
Today’s poem is called “Ever Is.”
It is about the breaking
It is about the coming
It is about the finding
It is about what is the doing after
It is always about the journey
The journey that comes after
After everything is blinding
Stabbing darkness to everything and you
It is about
Who you meet on the road
The way you travel in this wildness of you
Sing to yourself loudly
You will be joined by a chorus
Of those who know broken
Hear them singing with you
You are always alone as everyone always is
One drop in the ocean
But the ocean
Is made from all the drops
All the drops all the drops and you together
All the drops that come crashing
Washing beach sand pure
As if nothing ever happened
But you were there
And I was there and we sang
Horror sadness and joy
In harmonic discord With
As wasps weak we were in our love for figs
We climbed inside and died
Now inside Rachel’s six year old stomach
Now this is where we reside
Our babies flown out of host
In holy land as it was
Always holy and ever is