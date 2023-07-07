Poetically Yours - All in this together

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Dane Ince.

Dane Ince is an internationally published poet and the 2022 -2024 Beat Poet Laureate for California. He hosts a weekly open mic, “Time to Arrive.” He is also a publisher at EYEPUBLISHEWE.COM. Dane is a producer of online events such as a poetic gathering of writers from around the world in support of Ukraine. His first collection of poetry was published in October 2022 titled “The Whole Existential Novel; the journey from the dark side of the rainbow to Satchidananda.”

Today’s poem is called “Ever Is.”

It is about the breaking

It is about the coming

It is about the finding

It is about what is the doing after

It is always about the journey

The journey that comes after

After everything is blinding

Stabbing darkness to everything and you

It is about

Who you meet on the road

The way you travel in this wildness of you

Sing to yourself loudly

You will be joined by a chorus

Of those who know broken

Hear them singing with you

You are always alone as everyone always is

One drop in the ocean

But the ocean

Is made from all the drops

All the drops all the drops and you together

All the drops that come crashing

Washing beach sand pure

As if nothing ever happened

But you were there

And I was there and we sang

Horror sadness and joy

In harmonic discord With

As wasps weak we were in our love for figs

We climbed inside and died

Now inside Rachel’s six year old stomach

Now this is where we reside

Our babies flown out of host

In holy land as it was

Always holy and ever is