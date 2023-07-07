A special education teacher's worldwide journey in the classroom | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, Eugene Calingacion is a special education teacher at Jones-Farrar, an International Baccalaureate World School in Freeport, Illinois!

We talked with Eugene about his journey from growing up in poverty in the Philippines, the dedication it took to get his degree, all the way to teaching special education in the United States. We get into what it means to teach at an International Baccalaureate World School, how his own childhood experiences and trauma help him advocate for his students now, and so much more.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

Eugene Calingacion

NIU 'Heart of Hearing' team helps Ukrainian refugees with hearing loss

