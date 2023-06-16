Poetically Yours - June 1965

Explicit language in the text of the poem.

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence. Sims shared a Juneteenth poem with our listeners last year and today he is sharing his most recent piece about the holiday. It's called "Juneteenth-The- Story."

Jump for joy, they did.

Enslaved, still, in Galveston,

Texas. Hadn’t learned of their

turn. Slave drivers still forcing

them so they could continue

to earn. As the sun burned,

as days turned into night,

there was no freedom in

sight. Despite the writing,

the signing, of

the Emancipation

Proclamation, slaves still

existed in this nation.

No one told Blacks

in Galveston;

no one made an

announcement. Hands

still picked; slavemasters

were still getting rich, richer,

richer than most, ‘cause

the slave market was

still not closed. No one

had spoke about slaves

Now being free all across

the country! Our ancestors,

our people, our collective

had not connected to the

message. Slave owners

not wanted a deficit in

their dividends. Hell,

make ‘em slaves ‘til

the end! Make ‘em pick

cotton or tobacco always!

May they be slaves ‘til

they are buried in their

graves! Still owned,

women and men grown,

children too! All the while

the sneaky bastards who

bargained for them knew!

But in came the news.

In came the reality. Slaves

were now freed people.

Lincoln’s law got out.

Slaves screamed, they

did shout. Out of massa’s

rule, out of the shackles

at his house, on his plantation.

June 1865 is when this

happened. Free now in

Galveston two years

later. The is their story,

this is how we reached

what is now called

Juneteenth!

© Christopher D. Sims

June 1st, 2023

