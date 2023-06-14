© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Christopher D. Sims

By Yvonne Boose
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT
Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours has given you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to hear the depth of these artists. This special segment serves as a backdrop for this weekly series.

This month, we feature Christopher D. Sims. Sims is a Rockford spoken-word artist, social justice activist and many other things. We talk about his relocation, his thoughts on the Black community and his prediction on where he will find love.

If you are in the Rockford area this weekend, you can catch Sims from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 17 at the Rockford Public Library's Nordlof Center.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne Boose
