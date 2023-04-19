Perspective: The budding promise of spring

When we mortals arrive at this time of the year, we are so ready to witness the transformations that nature has in store for us. We savor tiny buds popping out on trees, blades of tender grass replacing dried autumn lawns, and of course, the arrival of red-breasted robins.

The word has gone out that Heatherhope Farm has a tasty variety of bird seeds and feeders. From the windows looking over our deck, we see them gather by the dozens on the shrubs and the big maple tree. Hanging from its strong branches are suet and seed feeders for chickadees, house finches, bluebirds, cardinals, sparrows and various species of woodpeckers. Competing for a chance to fill their tummies, the smaller birds often give way to the larger species, but flit back as soon as possible for their favorite seeds. My husband often remarks, “They’re eating us out of house and home!” But he wouldn’t have it any other way.

This Spring we’ll extend a welcome to other creatures by planting a variety of prairie grasses and pollinating flowers at one end of our alfalfa field. We hope to attract monarch butterflies, meadow larks, bees, and other insects to help foster a healthy biodiversity and balanced ecosystem. Welcome all you critters! And may you bless us with a daily chorus of bird twittering!

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Budding Spring Perspective.