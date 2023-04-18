Drift into a world of Rockford art

Rockford’s biannual art walk is right around the corner.

Rockford’s spring ArtScene is taking place this Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22. This event allows the community to scroll and shop, all while meeting local creatives.

Mary McNamara Bernsten, the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council, said this walk will allow residents to sign up to take part in a new initiative -- a Rockford Region Cultural Plan.

“This cultural plan is a way to make sure events like ArtScene are expanding and inclusive of everybody that lives here,” McNamara said. “So, I think it's just kind of a fun way to participate in a way that maybe was unexpected for ArtScene.”

Every venue window will have a QR code that people can scan and sign up for an upcoming event.

Bernsten said ArtScene exists to elevate the visual art community.

“With ArtScene you're looking to connect with a piece. So that when you see that piece, you're thinking of the way it was created. You're thinking of the artists that you supported, and then you're just loving that piece. So, I just encourage people to get their pocketbooks ready because it's affordable. It's original art.”

She is suggesting that people buy from local artists before they head out to stores like Marshalls or HomeGoods for art pieces.

The walk begins Friday at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information can be found at artsforeveryone.com.