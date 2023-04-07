Perspective: Step off your usual path

In cases of trauma, it’s hard to break free from neurological connections burned in place that cause pain whenever triggered. Cognitive therapy can redirect these pathways. Other forms of therapy can create a state of neuroplasticity from which new connections can form, as Richard Friedman points out in a recent Atlantic Monthly article. This allows for new ways of thinking and feeling.

His thoughts about this motivate me to ponder how thinking outside your usual pathways can establish understanding with others, especially those with different views, something sorely needed in our polarized nation. Yet he notes that older people may benefit from being stuck in their patterns of thought to retain knowledge and solidify memories. Routines and convictions provide comfort. But I think it’s important to remember that older adults had some choice and bias in forming them; part of exercising a solid maturity is stepping outside yourself to understand other ways of thinking while also staying grounded.

It's not just older people who cling to convictions for existential safety. Anyone who’s been around children knows they can be the most exacting creatures: be prepared for protests if the potatoes touch the chicken or the sandwich is cut wrong. Such behavior in adults regarding opinions, lifestyles, and norms should be tempered, too. The best experts in any field try to stay nimble for new breakthroughs not yet accounted for in their wealth of accumulated knowledge and experience. Perhaps this allowance is the tipping point for wisdom.