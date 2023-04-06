Perspective: Spring, it's about time!

As I write this, Spring is wrestling with winter, with high winds, rain and temps of 65. No matter the changing weather, the signs are here – winter is done for. The garlic is up, green sprouts and tiny purple crocuses are peeking through the debris of the cold. I can feel the urge to stretch myself and lean into the warmth of the coming seasons, eager to plant my hands in the deep rich soil and watch plants “spring into action.”

While I am eager, deep in the recesses of the earth, work had already begun. What I only sensed as coming had arrived. The earth is full of magic and a willingness to teach us how to live within the spirit of resurrection (however you use the word).

I am reminded that many people celebrate these days as sacred and holy. For me every day is sacred and holy. The earth is the temple of creation and as it once again does what it has done since the beginning of time – it will resurrect itself.

The earth teaches me about renewal and the regeneration of life after death. It teaches me gratitude for being alive and being able to live in the world. Yet I am equally aware that my time on this planet is short, when my days will end, I don’t know, and I too will return to the elements.

Until then I continue to allow the Earth to teach me about life, to fully live every second, no matter the circumstances and to awaken to the joy of another day filled with anticipation for what is possible.