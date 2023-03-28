Perspective: Aisles of vinyl

Walking into my local record store, I’m swept back to the late 60’s and early 70’s by the smell of incense -- and the albums, actual vinyl records with artwork on the covers. In the back near the stage that features local musicians hang clothes and accessories similar to those I wore in those distant decades. It’s a trip and I’m happily having a flashback.

For over 25 years my friend, Steve, has owned Kiss The Sky record store, now located in Batavia. On my recent visit a range of ages wandered in -- anywhere from early teens to folks who may have been even older than me. Steve spent time with one gentleman helping him download a streaming app. No wonder he’s received the award for Batavia’s most welcoming business.

I knew that vinyl had made a big comeback but asked Steve to fill me in on the backstory, which he says started around 2006. Then in 2008 the first Record Store Day was held, and vinyl sales have steadily increased ever since. Record Store Day is still going strong and it’s around the corner on Saturday, April 22nd.

I count myself lucky to live close to a brick and mortar record shop. Like the few surviving independent bookstores, they’re a rare treasure where a community can gather to discover and share what moves us.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.