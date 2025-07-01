An interdenominational community came together for its annual tribute

A DeKalb County interdenominational community held its annual patriotic chorale celebration this weekend, June 28 and 29.

The sun was setting outside of the window of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb. People placed hands over their hearts or gazed forward as they collectively recited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

The Celebration Chorale presented its annual patriotic cantata, titled “Homeland,” in two performances. The cantata was accompanied by the Celebration Chorale Orchestra.

With Independence Day approaching, "Homeland" was a musical tribute to the nation.

Christine Monteiro, the director of the Celebration Chorale for nearly 15 years, originally joined as a member of the choir, and even played in the orchestra.

Most of the patriotic programs are consistent with past ones. Monteiro reuses songs. She said they are worth hearing again through different ears.

“Our world is so different every year,” she explained, “and as times change, sometimes the message hits different, so it's okay to recycle those sometimes too.”

The program included a traditional Salute to the Armed Forces. Active military, veterans and their families were asked to stand when their branch of service was sung. The different service flags were raised high in honor of those branches as several members of the audience stood each time. The room erupted with the sound of clapping as the choir and orchestra performed in the background.

Cheryl Montgomery attended the performance to support her family and friends in the choir. She said this patriotic celebration brings her family together.

“My brother served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy,” she said, “so it brings some closeness to me and my brother. Also, my grandparents were in the Navy, and so it's kind of just like honoring and respecting them, even though they passed on.”

A moment of silence honored those who were lost. Bowed heads and quiet tears reflected the heavy weight of grief.

Dean Wren was in his Air Force uniform. He led the choir in the singing of “Lean on Me.”

“Let’s keep it going, choir!" he told them. "Here we go!"

Throughout the singing, some members of the choir stood at the podium to share words.

“Some walk among us in battlefield dress, ready to board the next flight to stand in harm's way,” one member said. “Some walk among unnoticed, but they carry the memories of victories won and the scars of friends lost.”

A slideshow displayed images of downtown Chicago’s 1986 Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Parade. The photos were captured by John Plume. He recounted the moment.

“My tears were coming down. It was so dramatic,” he said. “See this one guy with a Medal of Honor coming up to me? That's the biggest medal there is, you know, he was a hero. And all those guys are so glad to be alive. All kinds of... some were on wheelchairs and some were being carried.”

Plume emigrated from Latvia and has found community through this group for the past 20 years. He sees this event as a celebration of immigrants' collective efforts in founding the nation.

“I like to sing more than talk,” Plume laughed.

Monteiro expressed how grateful she is for her own community in a speech at the end of the performance.

“Regardless of what side of the aisle you're on, who you voted for, whether you voted or not," she said, "this is your community. These are the people that we live with, that we need to be kind to, that we need to uphold.”

As the group closed its first performance of the year, it begins to prepare for the next one this coming winter. Monteiro said anyone who wants to join the chorale is always welcome.



