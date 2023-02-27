© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: The national embarrassment

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published February 27, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST
usa-1439915_1920.jpg
Pixabay

The occasion of the State of The Union message presented a dilemma for President Biden. Faced with low approval ratings, depressed partly by pressing issues of inflation, crime, and immigration, he needed a strong performance to launch his reelection bid on a resoundingly positive note.

Many observers credit the President’s performance. Yet he need not have worried, because Joe Biden had the great good fortune of addressing the motley crew known as the Republican Party.

There was Marjorie Taylor Greene, resembling an angry, failed movie queen from the 1940s. There was George Santos, who appeared to believe that being photographed with the President just might absolve him of all his lies. There was Speaker McCarthy, who attempted vainly from the podium to quiet the shouting, cursing Republicans in the chamber.

There are some grave problems that were either not addressed or insufficiently addressed by this speech. These problems require serious, thoughtful attention. The inattentive, unruly mob that we observed, otherwise known as the Republican Party, does not offer much hope to Americans.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans