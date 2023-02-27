Perspective: The national embarrassment

The occasion of the State of The Union message presented a dilemma for President Biden. Faced with low approval ratings, depressed partly by pressing issues of inflation, crime, and immigration, he needed a strong performance to launch his reelection bid on a resoundingly positive note.

Many observers credit the President’s performance. Yet he need not have worried, because Joe Biden had the great good fortune of addressing the motley crew known as the Republican Party.

There was Marjorie Taylor Greene, resembling an angry, failed movie queen from the 1940s. There was George Santos, who appeared to believe that being photographed with the President just might absolve him of all his lies. There was Speaker McCarthy, who attempted vainly from the podium to quiet the shouting, cursing Republicans in the chamber.

There are some grave problems that were either not addressed or insufficiently addressed by this speech. These problems require serious, thoughtful attention. The inattentive, unruly mob that we observed, otherwise known as the Republican Party, does not offer much hope to Americans.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.