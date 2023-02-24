Perspective: Sharing economic news and...

Remember Slim Pickens? The old yahoo cowboy who rode the atomic bomb after it dropped from the B 52 in Dr. Strangelove? Well, I do. You might also remember Mr. Pickens in the movie Never a Dull Moment, when he and his gangster pals pretended they were waiters at a cocktail party. Slim sauntered up to a curvaceous babe in a slinky, very little outfit and asked her “Would you care for a horse doover?”

I don’t know why, but it was Slim who came to mind when I got an invitation to attend the WNIJ gathering in Rockford Saturday, March 4. The guest of honor will be—now wait for it; this is the clincher—Scott Horsley, economics reporter for National Public Radio. He’ll offer perspectives about the U.S. economy and, I would guess, the situation out here in the Midwest; the breadbasket of the world. Midwesterner that I am, I did not excel in Economics 100 at Beloit College. My loss.

I’m hoping, you see, to have some horse doovers with Mr. Horsley about economics now that I know what I missed. Economics is still pretty confusing to me.

Scott Horsley knows more than a little something about this, by the way. He has ridden his bike across the entire state of Iowa with about 12,000 other people. That’s where I first saw him as we wheeled past some cows a few years ago. It was fun talking with him, and I learned a lot.

You could, too. So…join us, March 4, in Rockford. I’m sure his observations will offer a fascinating evening along with the horse doovers.

