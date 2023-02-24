© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Sharing economic news and...

Northern Public Radio | By Rick Brooks
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:14 AM CST
slim.jpg

Remember Slim Pickens? The old yahoo cowboy who rode the atomic bomb after it dropped from the B 52 in Dr. Strangelove? Well, I do. You might also remember Mr. Pickens in the movie Never a Dull Moment, when he and his gangster pals pretended they were waiters at a cocktail party. Slim sauntered up to a curvaceous babe in a slinky, very little outfit and asked her “Would you care for a horse doover?”

I don’t know why, but it was Slim who came to mind when I got an invitation to attend the WNIJ gathering in Rockford Saturday, March 4. The guest of honor will be—now wait for it; this is the clincher—Scott Horsley, economics reporter for National Public Radio. He’ll offer perspectives about the U.S. economy and, I would guess, the situation out here in the Midwest; the breadbasket of the world. Midwesterner that I am, I did not excel in Economics 100 at Beloit College. My loss.

I’m hoping, you see, to have some horse doovers with Mr. Horsley about economics now that I know what I missed. Economics is still pretty confusing to me.

Scott Horsley knows more than a little something about this, by the way. He has ridden his bike across the entire state of Iowa with about 12,000 other people. That’s where I first saw him as we wheeled past some cows a few years ago. It was fun talking with him, and I learned a lot.

You could, too. So…join us, March 4, in Rockford. I’m sure his observations will offer a fascinating evening along with the horse doovers.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesRick Brooks
Rick Brooks
Rick Brooks retired after 26 years as an outreach program manager at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Co-founder of the Little Free Library movement, Rick now lives in Princeton, Illinois and runs Midwest Partners, a civic engagement group.
