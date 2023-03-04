WNIJ Live presents An Evening with Scott Horsley

Saturday, March 4, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Prairie Street Brewing Co, Rockford, IL

We’re thrilled to announce that WNIJ is hosting an evening with NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley.

We hope you’ll join us for heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a lively presentation co-hosted by WNIJ’s Susan Stephens and Dan Libman. They’ll discuss the economy, Scott’s time as NPR’s White House correspondent, his RAGBRAI ride and take your questions.

Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy and previously spent a decade on the White House beat covering both the Trump and Obama administrations.

Do you have any questions for Scott? Topics you'd like to hear about? Let us know here!

And get your tickets here. Tickets are $45 each. All proceeds go to support the in-depth news you rely on at WNIJ.