Perspective: The 'Show Me State' has some explaining to do

Our good neighbor to the southwest — Missouri -- is known as the show me state...as in “I'm from Missouri, and you'll have to show me.”

After learning what is going on in their state legislature, I'd like to suggest my home state adopt this motto – “I'm from Illinois, and you'll have to explain this to me.”

A proposal has been made to ban teens from what is known as “open carry” of firearms. Sounds reasonable to me! But no, Republicans (who control the legislature) opposed and are blocking that commonsense rule.

But the story gets absolutely crazy when you look at another bill which has been introduced. That bill bans any discussion of LGBT issues from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Am I missing something? Twelve, thirteen, fourteen-year-olds are mature enough to carry assault weapons which can literally – LITERALLY -- decapitate a grade school child, but those same teens can't be told that the two moms or two dads living in their neighborhood really are married and part of a real family?

I'm sorry, but I'm from Illinois, and you will have to explain this to me.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.