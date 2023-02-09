Perspective: What have you learned from years of pandemic living?

What have you learned from years of Covid? We may differ on how it has impacted us individually. Perhaps many will say something like, “Life as we knew it has changed.” A friend says that during the long pandemic, we “pushed a pause button” on ordinary living and working. Feelings of being lonely, bored, hopeless, or fearful have abounded. However, looking more broadly, the lockdown didn’t inhibit people from being creative and industrious. Tuning into unique musical presentations with Zoom, I was thrilled with chorales that involved individual singers and instruments from across the world, all synced together to create a spectacular global concert.

Many of us stayed in touch with family and friends across the miles, creating real time games, getting caught up with each other, or having book club discussions. My husband organized Zoom study groups with people from across the country, inviting well-known guest speakers, not available to us before such innovative learning tools.

My hope is that technologies like Zoom, Facebook, etc. will continue to foster human connectivity and creativity and a tangible sense of community across time and space. We can nourish and strengthen commitments to care for one another, to work toward political and economic policies where all people can flourish, and to cooperate on ecological projects to help save our planet.

If not now - when? This is a clear and opportune time to move creatively forward on our common human values, courageously!

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.