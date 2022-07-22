Perspective: Unintended consequences

I may be a man, but the abortion debate is getting personal -- very personal.

Years ago, a young woman in my extended family would suffer two miscarriages during her childbearing years. But eventually, she would be blessed with two healthy children as her journey into parenthood began.

Had she gone through the same experience today, I shudder to think what might have happened had she lived in a restrictive state like Texas. Doctors would have been justifiably afraid to treat her miscarriage, and as a result her own life could have been at risk.

If you think this is fearmongering, be aware that a related scenario has already taken place recently in the Lone Star State, and it would be weeks before that woman could finally get approval for treatment to remove a dead fetus from her womb.

Court decisions have consequences, and some of them are dangerous. If we as a society don't come to our senses, this nation will no longer be an exceptional “shining city on a hill” -- if indeed it ever was. Instead, it will have morphed into a dark, dystopian Republic of Gilead.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.