Sen. Durbin takes a moment for Meta in DeKalb

Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin on Thursday toured the Meta Data Center in DeKalb. Meta is the parent company of Facebook. His visit comes on the heels of several high-profile Illinois companies announcing that they are leaving the state.

Caterpillar recently announced it is moving its headquarters from Peoria to Irving, Texas.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ richest man, Ken Griffin, announced he is moving his hedge fund to Miami, Florida.

Speaking in front of the current construction site, Durbin says this project shows there is interest in investing in Illinois.

”At a time when some people are questioning the future of Illinois, I say, ‘Come to DeKalb and see what’s happening here,'" Durbin said. "Major companies are making a decision, Meta in this case, that really endorse who we are."

The new facility is expected to be completed next year. Meta says the total cost of the project is around a billion dollars.

Durbin on calls for Griner release

Speaking to reporters during his visit in DeKalb, Durbin says President Biden has tough decisions to make related to calls for the release of Brittney Griner. The women’s basketball star pled guilty Thursday to drug charges while being detained in Russia.

Durbin says each President must weigh national security when considering any potential prisoner swaps.

“I am not going to presume what President Biden is going to do," Durbin said. "I hope Ms. Griner can come home soon, but the president has to make that hard decision.”

Griner was arrested in February after authorities allegedly found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.

If convicted, the Olympic medalist faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

