A Rockford festival will give some local choreographers the opportunity to showcase their works

A Beloit dancer will help make moves in Rockford this month.

Christy Munch, the founder and artistic director of The Rockford DanceMakers Festival, or RDMF, said she wants to support Rockford area dancers.

“And so," she said, "the best way to support a choreographer is to give them the opportunity to present their work, you know, to have some place, like a gallery, where you can show your work. And for choreographers, that's, you know, some kind of performing space.”

Munch took part in Chicago’s Next Dance Festival when she was an independent choreographer.

“I was part of the planning committee," she said, "but the opportunity to present work on a yearly basis was integral to my development as a dance artist.”

Munch said for the past few years, she’s been taking lessons and teaching at the Rockford Dance Company, which is why she started traveling from her home in Beloit to the city.

The Rockford DanceMakers Festival will include 10 local choreographers featuring a special guest choreographer from Winifred Haun & Dancers. There will also be more than 40 dancers.

It debuts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center.

