© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
Under Rocks Podcast Image.jpg
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

A Pod of Pelicans | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
Good Pelican Pic 1.jpg
1 of 2  — Good Pelican Pic 1.jpg
American white pelicans on the Rock River, Oregon, IL
Dan Libman
Good Pelican Pic 2.jpg
2 of 2  — Good Pelican Pic 2.jpg
Dan Libman

So you've spotted a flock of huge white birds with comically-large beaks riding the Rock River surf. They couldn't possibly be pelicans, could they? They're far too exotic for the Midwest. Right?


WNIJ's Under Rocks team heads out in search of the American White Pelican — and finds a festival devoted to these spring-time visitors along the way.

Email us your story ideas at rocks@niu.edu!

Good Pelican Pic 3.jpg
Dan Libman
/

What’s white and black and moving through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this time of year? Pelicans, of course. Specifically, the American White Pelican. These massive birds rest and hunt along the Rock River on their way to their northern breeding grounds. We sent Under Rocks host Dan Libman to the banks of the mighty Rock River in Oregon, a pelican hotspot where he met up with other fans of Pelecanus erythrorhynchos.

Other great places to find them in northern Illinois? The Rock River is a good bet. Try the Fordham Dam in Rockford and the north side of the Morgan Street Bridge, also in Rockford.

pelicanfest.jpg

There's also Nygren Wetland Preserve in Rockton, which is also one of the sites for the village's annual Pelican Festival. Its second year takes place May 21, 2022 from 10 to 2, at locations all over downtown Rockton (and there's a mascot this year!). There's an early bird guided hike at Nygren, starting at 7:30 a.m. Thanks to Kimberly Johnsen from the Natural Land Institute and Jennifer Kuroda, president of Sinnissippi Audubon. They helped organize Pelican Fest and shared their plans and pelican fun facts with us for this podcast.

You'll also get expert information about pelicans in Illinois from Jeff Horn, district wildlife biologist for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties, and temporarily in Carroll County, for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

And who were all those fun folks hanging out with Dan on the banks of the mighty Rock? Leo Kingery, Gabe Poser, Dom Cozzi, Eric Kingery, Melanie Cozzi, Sam Shea, and Mike the Fisherman. Thanks for playing along, all!

And keep us in mind when you encounter something odd and interesting when you are out and about in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Drop us an email at rocks@niu.edu.

Under Rocks is produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

Tags

WNIJ News Under RocksNaturepelicansNatural Land Institute
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens