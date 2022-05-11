© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: The tale that keeps getting more relevant

Northern Public Radio | By Jim Kline
Published May 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT
umid-akbarov-82cSlQLrJOc-unsplash.jpg
Umid Akbarov
/

In my youth, I read a great deal of fiction. These days, not so much.

Literary interests change over time, and my current preferences are for biographies, political commentaries, American history, and outdoor adventures.

But I keep seeing and hearing references to one particular work of fiction that was published over three decades ago. Wanting to know just what this book is about, I asked the always-helpful staff at the Genoa Public Library to request an inter-library loan for me. The Handmaid's Tale, by Margaret Atwood, is the book I anxiously await reading.

The online guide Wikipedia describes it as a story of “subjugated women in a patriarchal society, loss of female agency and individuality, and suppression of women's reproductive rights.” The synopsis describes the locale as the former United States, which following an overthrow has become the Republic of Gilead, a “white supremacist, totalitarian, theonomic state.”

And why, you may ask, would I have an interest in reading such a bizarre, fictionalized work? I want to explore it because, given the events of recent years, this no longer sounds like a work of fiction.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News Jim KlineWNIJ Perspectives
Jim Kline
DeKalb County resident Jim Kline grew up in Genoa and earned a B.S. in Communications from the University of Illinois and an M.S. in Outdoor Teacher Education from Northern Illinois University.
See stories by Jim Kline