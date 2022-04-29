© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: Weaponized nostalgia

Northern Public Radio | By Taylor Atkins
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT
Vladimir Putin. Narendra Modi. Viktor Orbán. Rodrigo Duterte. Xi Jinping. Recep Tayyin Erdğan. Abe Shinzō. Jair Bolsonaro. Alexander Lukashenko. And yes, Donald Trump.

These men represent a turn away from democracy and toward neo-fascist authoritarianism. In some of these cases, dictatorship has already been accomplished; in others, it has been just an aspiration — so far.

We typically think of the dictator’s rise to power as the consequence of an illegal coup or military takeover. But many of these men are elected authoritarians, chosen by their own people to lead. Why?

One of the authoritarian’s most potent mechanisms for attracting popular support is nostalgia. Fascism is built on torturously contrived historical narratives of a nation’s origins that foster a sense of victimhood, resentment, and grievance. It posits a glorious history of cultural, military, and political accomplishment, later desecrated by outsiders and traitorous neighbors.

Voters entrust the dictator with restoring that legacy, to make Nation X “great again.” Putin’s claims that Ukraine has always been part of the Russian empire, Modi’s invocation of a gloriously pure Hindu past, Orbán’s allegations that immigrants defile Hungary’s Christian heritage, Bolsonaro’s infatuation with the fascist Vargas regime, Abe’s proactive concealment of Japan’s imperialist aggression, and Trump’s inchoate (and racist) vision of American greatness appeal to followers who tolerate the dismantling of democratic norms and violent suppression of dissent to restore imagined historical magnificence.

By enabling authoritarians’ abominable ambitions, in politics nostalgia has proven to be a noxious sentiment that does violence to both past and present.

Taylor Atkins
Taylor Atkins is Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, at Northern Illinois University and a Distinguished Teaching Professor of History.
