© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: A prescription for fire

Northern Public Radio | By Elizabeth Bach
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT
Raking_ElizabethBach_prescribedFire_MG_2800-©DeeHudson.jpg
Dee Hudson
/
Elizabeth Bach shows us her raking skills at a prescribed burn.

Have you ever visited a natural area to find a charred, black landscape? Don’t be alarmed -- early spring is controlled fire season in northern Illinois.

FullYear_05SM-©CharlesLarry1.jpg
Charles Larry/© Charles Larry
/
(ALL RIGHTS) Stone Barn Savanna After a Burn. Photo credit: © Charles Larry

Prairies and savannas developed with regular landscape fires set by Indigenous peoples to encourage new plant growth for harvesting and attracting wild game. Grasses, flowering plants, and trees in this region are fire-adapted. Iconic oak and hickory trees, pale purple coneflowers, and prairie phlox flourish after fire. Grassland birds like the Grasshopper sparrow prefer to nest in short-structured vegetation after fire. Many plant species not native to this region are not adapted to fire. Controlled fire is one of the best ways to reduce invasive species and support native plants and animals.

How do workers control a landscape fire? Mowed fire breaks are prepared around the edges of the area to be burned. Before the fire, managers alert local emergency dispatch. Teams of trained firefighters ignite on the downwind edge of the unit, with one igniter working around the perimeter of the unit in a clockwise direction and the other ignitor walking in a counter-clockwise direction. The crews spray water to keep the fire within the fire circle. Finally, the upwind head-fire is set and the wind pushes flames into the already burning fires along the other edges. At this point, the fire self-extinguishes!

FullYear_05SM-©CharlesLarry2.jpg
Charles Larry/© Charles Larry
/
(ALL RIGHTS) Stone Barn Savanna After a Burn. Photo credit: © Charles Larry

If you see smoke on the horizon or a recently burned natural area in the next few weeks, know that these controlled burns are maintaining healthy open natural areas for plants, animals, and people.

I’m Elizabeth Bach, and that’s my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesElizabeth BachNature
Elizabeth Bach
Dr. Elizabeth Bach is a scientist with The Nature Conservancy in Illinois, based at the Nachusa Grasslands preserve near Franklin Grove.