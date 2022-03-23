Perspective: Watch Russian TV for an hour for a lesson in indoctrination

Thomas More’s 1516 "Utopia" interrogates how the use of strong rhetoric can balance ideals with realities to achieve justice. Utopian novels warn of the dangers rhetoric can wreak when controlled by those seduced and corrupted by their own power. A central character in More’s novel feels there’s no reform possible when such a ruler reigns.

Putin manipulates Russia’s media and the meaning of all actions taken against Ukraine. Watch Russian TV in English for an hour. At intervals, a slick montage depicts a matrix warning viewers not to fall for false realities. Conspiratorial views across the spectrum are expressed in American and British accents. They are ideologically inconsistent with each other, serving the cause of confusing the reality of any narrative except that Russia is good. Facts matter only insofar as they uphold this truth. This is how Vasily Nebenzya could tell the UN that "Russia didn't attack the nuclear facility" and "Russians are liberating Ukraine" and suggesting the people of Ukraine are happy to be free of the "Nazis" who had been oppressing them.

Putin’s propaganda is an extreme example of how thoroughly indoctrination works. In democracies, these dangers exist without such an obvious puppeteer. As Thomas More knew, written and visual rhetoric are only as beneficial as the intentions and vigilance of those who wield and consume them. We must always strive to learn and insist on vetted sources or we indoctrinate ourselves by complacently feeding our biases.