Web Development Internship
Northern Public Radio, the NPR member network licensed to Northern Illinois University, serves a crucial role in bringing local news, national programming, and music to our region. We are pleased to offer a Web Development Internship that provides qualified students with hands-on experience in modern web development, with additional opportunities to explore system administration in a live broadcast environment.
This internship bridges the gap between digital public media and IT infrastructure, supporting various station departments. This position does not include on-air announcing functions.
Core Web Responsibilities:
- CMS & Web Development: Assisting with CMS design, deployment, and the creation of custom website modules using HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and Python to support station content.
- Digital Operations: Collaborating with content teams to optimize our Content Management System (CMS) functionality, troubleshoot technical issues, and improve the overall user experience on station digital platforms.
- Process Automation: Writing and maintaining scripts to automate routine operations and streamline digital workflows across our systems.
Additional IT Opportunities (Based on Intern Interest):
- Systems Administration: Gaining exposure to network operations, virtual machine configuration (e.g., Hyper-V environments), and server management.
- Special Projects: Designing and executing specific technical projects assigned by the Director of IT Services.
Qualifications: This internship is geared toward students with a foundational understanding of web technologies and CMS architecture. Interested candidates should demonstrate a strong interest in computer/network technology and possess working knowledge of standard web markup languages (HTML/CSS).
Preference is given to students who have completed a significant portion of their technical coursework, bring prior coding experience, and are eager to tackle advanced troubleshooting. Strong problem-solving, communication, and creative skills will serve candidates well in this position.
For more information, please contact the Director of IT Services, Joe Kuntz, at joe.kuntz@niu.edu.