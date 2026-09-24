Northern Public Radio, the NPR member network licensed to Northern Illinois University, serves a crucial role in bringing local news, national programming, and music to our region. We are pleased to offer a Web Development Internship that provides qualified students with hands-on experience in modern web development, with additional opportunities to explore system administration in a live broadcast environment.

This internship bridges the gap between digital public media and IT infrastructure, supporting various station departments. This position does not include on-air announcing functions.

Core Web Responsibilities:

CMS & Web Development: Assisting with CMS design, deployment, and the creation of custom website modules using HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and Python to support station content.

Assisting with CMS design, deployment, and the creation of custom website modules using HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and Python to support station content. Digital Operations: Collaborating with content teams to optimize our Content Management System (CMS) functionality, troubleshoot technical issues, and improve the overall user experience on station digital platforms.

Collaborating with content teams to optimize our Content Management System (CMS) functionality, troubleshoot technical issues, and improve the overall user experience on station digital platforms. Process Automation: Writing and maintaining scripts to automate routine operations and streamline digital workflows across our systems.

Additional IT Opportunities (Based on Intern Interest):

Systems Administration: Gaining exposure to network operations, virtual machine configuration (e.g., Hyper-V environments), and server management.

Gaining exposure to network operations, virtual machine configuration (e.g., Hyper-V environments), and server management. Special Projects: Designing and executing specific technical projects assigned by the Director of IT Services.

Qualifications: This internship is geared toward students with a foundational understanding of web technologies and CMS architecture. Interested candidates should demonstrate a strong interest in computer/network technology and possess working knowledge of standard web markup languages (HTML/CSS).

Preference is given to students who have completed a significant portion of their technical coursework, bring prior coding experience, and are eager to tackle advanced troubleshooting. Strong problem-solving, communication, and creative skills will serve candidates well in this position.

For more information, please contact the Director of IT Services, Joe Kuntz, at joe.kuntz@niu.edu.