Curiosity In The Corn Episode 2: How Corny Was My Valley (The Welsh Among Us)

By the mid-1800s, white immigrants had spread across northern Illinois -- Irish, Scottish, German, Swedish -- and in community after community, their contributions are well documented. But there is another group that came here that we know little about: the Welsh.

Join hosts Clint Cargile and Connie Kuntz as they explore northern Illinois’ forgotten Welsh heritage. Travel with them to the village of Big Rock, which was settled by Welsh colonists from the "land of the leek."

Curiosity Seekers! If you have questions about the history, people, places, objects, or events unique to your area, and you’d like us to investigate, visit WNIJ.org and fill out our handy submission form, or email us at corn@niu.edu.

Show Notes

Theme Song

Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders (performed live on WNIJ’s own Sessions from Studio A)