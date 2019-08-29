© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Specials
curiosity_logo.jpg
Curiosity In The Corn
Welcome to Curiosity in the Corn (being an examination of the unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known history of our region), a podcast series hosted by Connie Kuntz and Clint Cargile.

Curiosity In The Corn Episode 2: How Corny Was My Valley (The Welsh Among Us)

Northern Public Radio | By Clint Cargile
Published August 29, 2019 at 5:38 AM CDT
girls2_0.jpg
1 of 13
June Thomas (l) is descended from Welsh immigrants. Sue Beck (r) is president of the Big Rock Historical Society.
WNIJ
bigrockcreek.jpg
2 of 13
Big Rock creek, which gave the village of Big Rock its name
WNIJ
plow.jpg
3 of 13
A Big Rock Plowing Match exhibit inside the Big Rock Historical Society Museum
WNIJ
sign.jpg
4 of 13
WNIJ
welsh.jpg
5 of 13
Inside the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery, a plaque marks the site of the First Welsh Congregational Church
WNIJ
welshbooks1.jpg
6 of 13
Books on Welsh family history in the Big Rock Historical Society's archives
WNIJ
cem3.jpg
7 of 13
A grave marker in the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery with a Welsh inscription
WNIJ
cemengwel.jpg
8 of 13
A grave marker in the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery with a Welsh inscription
WNIJ
IMG-2073.JPG
9 of 13
Military uniforms on display inside the Big Rock Historical Society Museum, which was converted from a corn crib
WNIJ
IMG-2076.JPG
10 of 13
A school room exhibit inside the Big Rock Historical Society Museum
WNIJ
IMG-2090.JPG
11 of 13
The Big Rock Welsh Cemetery. The marker on the left has a Welsh inscription.
WNIJ
cemeterywide.jpg
12 of 13
The Big Rock Welsh Cemetery, where several early Welsh immigrants are buried
WNIJ
farm4.jpg
13 of 13
A barn outside Big Rock, Illinois

By the mid-1800s, white immigrants had spread across northern Illinois -- Irish, Scottish, German, Swedish -- and in community after community, their contributions are well documented. But there is another group that came here that we know little about: the Welsh.

Join hosts Clint Cargile and Connie Kuntz as they explore northern Illinois’ forgotten Welsh heritage. Travel with them to the village of Big Rock, which was settled by Welsh colonists from the "land of the leek."

Curiosity Seekers! If you have questions about the history, people, places, objects, or events unique to your area, and you’d like us to investigate, visit WNIJ.org and fill out our handy submission form, or email us at corn@niu.edu.

Show Notes

Big Rock Historical Society

Big Rock Plowing Match

Village of Big Rock

The Past and Present of Kane County, Illinois (1878)

https://youtu.be/L2Y_-Qog0Fo" target="_blank">Interview with Tom Jones (1987)

Theme Song

Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders (performed live on WNIJ’s own Sessions from Studio A)

Tags

Specials immigrantsKane CountyCuriosity in the CornBig RockWalesLocal HistoryBig Rock Plowing MatchWelsh
Clint Cargile
Clint Cargile is the host of This Week in Illinois History and the creator and host of the podcast Drinkin’ with Lincoln.
See stories by Clint Cargile
Related Stories