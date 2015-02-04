© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Specials

Leaders Must Address Our Plight

Northern Public Radio | By WNIJ News
Published February 4, 2015 at 6:30 AM CST
Evans.jpg

Bruce Rauner is now governor.  He inherited?, and thus we face, a budgetary crisis.   Both national and regional news media have described our plight in detail, and in depressing terms.

The current budget will expire in June and, unless something is done we will face a huge deficit.  Actually, things might get much worse, since the temporary income tax increase has expired.   Either spending must be cut, taxes must increase, or both. Otherwise we will face a rolling disaster.

Actually, the situation might get even worse than that.  Decades of unfunded state pension liability must be addressed, but the last attempt to do so may well be voided soon as unconstitutional by the courts. To quote former governor Jim Edgar, "Doomsday's coming, and we do not have a printing press."

Now both budget balancing and pension control will be more difficult here in Illinois than in neighboring states because, in those states, the same party controlled both the legislature and the governor's office. 

But here in Illinois we face the same problem that we face from Washington -- divided government.  We need in Illinois precisely what we need in Washington -- bipartisan governing and compromise. 

Our leaders should transform our hopes into their new year's resolution. Our plight must become their priority.

I'm Bob Evans.

Tags

Specials WNIJ PerspectivesBob Evans