The Sound of Science - 'Percy Julian'

By Joseph Flynn & Gaylen Rivers 12 minutes ago

NIU STEM Outreach

The Sound of Science

Joe: Good afternoon listeners and welcome to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. I’m Joseph Flynn from the NIU’s Center for Black Studies and today I’m joined by Ms. Gaylen Rivers. 

Gaylen: This month we’ll explore the achievements of Black figures in STEM in honor of Black Heritage Month. 

Joe: The suppression of the contributions of Black culture existed for centuries. Today, we’re going to look at some of the many suppressed achievements of the ancient Egyptians. 

JOSEPH: Welcome to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. I’m Joseph Flynn from NIU’s Center for Black Studies and I’m joined by Ms. Gaylen Rivers. 

GAYLEN: Today we’re looking at the many accomplishments and contributions of the Moors. 

JOSEPH: Throughout the medieval period, or the dark ages, in 711 until 1492 AD, the Moors conquered España, also called Spain, and Portugal. They ruled over Spain for almost 800 years. 

KC: Hello listeners! Welcome to the Sound of Science on WNIJ! I’m K.C. Sauer from NIU STEAM. 

HOLLIE: And I’m Hollie. Today we’re answering a question from our listener Emily M. Emily wants to know “What is the Periodic Table?” 

KC: Great question! I know a lot of people remember the periodic table as “that blocky thing” your 7th grade science teacher made you memorize, but it is truly so much more. 

Hollie: Well, it’s that time of year again, WNIJ listeners. The first snow of the year has fallen. Today, I’m joined by NIU STEAM Team member K.C. Sauer who directs our Become a Weather Scientist summer camp and after school programming. How are you doing today, K.C.? 

K.C.: I’m doing great Hollie! I’m excited to be joining the Sound of Science team. I want to mark this frosty occasion by answering a question I get asked all the time as a STEAM Educator. Students always what to know “What is a Blizzard?” 