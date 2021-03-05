The Sound of Science - 'Percy Julian'

Joe: Good afternoon listeners and welcome to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. I’m Joseph Flynn from the NIU’s Center for Black Studies and today I’m joined by Ms. Gaylen Rivers.

Gaylen: This month we’ll explore the achievements of Black figures in STEM in honor of Black Heritage Month.

Joe: The suppression of the contributions of Black culture existed for centuries. Today, we’re going to look at some of the many suppressed achievements of the ancient Egyptians.