The Sound of Science - 'Ancient Egypt'

By Spencer Tritt 1 hour ago

Joe: Good afternoon listeners and welcome to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. I’m Joseph Flynn from the NIU’s Center for Black Studies and today I’m joined by Ms. Gaylen Rivers. 

Gaylen: This month we’ll explore the achievements of Black figures in STEM in honor of Black Heritage Month. 

Joe: The suppression of the contributions of Black culture existed for centuries. Today, we’re going to look at some of the many suppressed achievements of the ancient Egyptians. 

NIU STEM Outreach

Gaylen: First, let’s look at the Shabaka Stone. Dating back to 2649–2150 BCE, the Shabaka Stone tells one of the world’s first creation myths. The ancient Egyptians did not divide religion, philosophy, and science but saw them as interdependent.  

Joe: Scientifically, they were the first to divide the day into 24 hours and the first to develop a 365-day calendar, based on the movement of the stars. Nabta Playa in southern Egypt is the location of the oldest astro-archeological calendar on the planet. Created around 7000 BC, the Nabta Playa calendar is more than 3000 years older than Stonehenge. The calendar was used to mark the beginning of summer solstice and the coming of the monsoon season. 

Gaylen: Egyptians were also the first to create structures that aligned with celestial bodies. For example, all three pyramids at Giza have entryways that face North and are aligned to the North Star. 

Joe: Quickly though, here are just a few more accomplishments made by the Egyptians. They created the first clock, the first paper, developed an irrigation system for the Nile river, created indoor plumbing systems from copper pipes, and contributed to massive discoveries in astronomy. For example, they knew the earth was round and revolved around the sun thousands of years before Copernicus, and measured the earth’s circumference, missing the exact measure by only a couple of meters. 

Joe: We’d like to sign off with a quote from pan-African historian Kaba Kemene. “When someone tells a perfect lie, the truth becomes unbelievable.” 

Gaylen: We’ll see you next week. This was the Sound of Science on WNIJ. 

Joe: Where you learn something new every day. 

Tags: 
The Sound of Science

Related Content

The Sound of Science - 'The Periodic Table'

By Hollie Rodriguez & K.C. Sauer Feb 1, 2021

KC: Hello listeners! Welcome to the Sound of Science on WNIJ! I’m K.C. Sauer from NIU STEAM. 

HOLLIE: And I’m Hollie. Today we’re answering a question from our listener Emily M. Emily wants to know “What is the Periodic Table?” 

KC: Great question! I know a lot of people remember the periodic table as “that blocky thing” your 7th grade science teacher made you memorize, but it is truly so much more. 

The Sound of Science - 'Blizzards'

By Hollie Rodriguez & K.C. Sauer Nov 13, 2020

  

Hollie: Well, it’s that time of year again, WNIJ listeners. The first snow of the year has fallen. Today, I’m joined by NIU STEAM Team member K.C. Sauer who directs our Become a Weather Scientist summer camp and after school programming. How are you doing today, K.C.? 

K.C.: I’m doing great Hollie! I’m excited to be joining the Sound of Science team. I want to mark this frosty occasion by answering a question I get asked all the time as a STEAM Educator. Students always what to know “What is a Blizzard?” 

The Sound of Science - 'Cutting Boards'

By K.C. Sauer & Ann Shult Nov 20, 2020

  

Ann: Welcome to the Sound of Science. I’m Ann.

KC: And I’m K.C. with NIU STEAM.

Ann: Today we’re busting a common kitchen myth that tends to pop up this time of year.

KC: Ooh, is it that turkey makes you tired?

Ann: That’s a great guess, but the answer to that question is it’s not just the turkey making people tired. What we’re looking at is which cutting board material is the best option for your food, knives, and safety.

KC: That’s easy, I’ve always been told it’s plastic.

The Sound of Science - 'Personal Economics'

By Hollie Rodriguez & K.C. Sauer Nov 27, 2020

S1: Good afternoon WNIJ listeners! This is K.C. and Hollie joining you for The Sound of Science. 

S2: Black Friday is a wildly busy shopping day and it’s easy to get caught up in all the sales. So for today’s episode, we wanted to talk about economics.