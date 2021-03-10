Perspective: The Impossible May Take A While

By Rick Brooks 2 minutes ago
  • Unsplash

I woke up at 1:15 in the morning and reached for something boring to read so I could go back to sleep. It was a mistake. 

The book I found was The Impossible Will Take a Little While, edited by Paul Rogat Loeb.  Its subtitle was Perseverance and Hope in Troubled Times.  And it was perfect…and imperfect.  

Perfect because it had 52 short essays by people I have admired for years. Brilliant thinkers and writers like Alice Walker, Desmond Tutu, Diane Ackerman, Vaclav Havel and John Lewis. Arundhati Roy, and Bill McKibben.  One of the best pieces was by Parker Palmer, a former sociology professor at Beloit College.

Wow!  Not casual reading. They were stories about grace. Imagination, courage, radical dignity, and justice.

Mr. Loeb’s book was imperfect for the job, though, because at 1:15am one does not want to be stimulated or inspired.   One wants to sleep!

I originally found that book, by the way, in a Little Free Library across from the Logan Museum of Anthropology on the Beloit College campus, where I also found a Japanese and English dictionary with the translation of the words wabi sabi: imperfectly perfect. 

My conclusion after four more hours without sleep that night? Maybe everything isn’t as hopeless as we are likely to think these days. 

I’m Rick Brooks, and that’s my perspective. 

Tags: 
Rick Brooks
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Let's Talk About Giving

By Rick Brooks Dec 29, 2020
Gerd Altman / Pixabay

Since her divorce from the richest man in the world, MacKenzie Scott has done something unusual. She pledged to give “the majority of her fortune back to the society that helped generate it.” She promised to get started soon, then delivered more than 6 BILLION DOLLARS in the past year.

She gave to causes related to the pandemic and longer-term issues of race and gender-based inequities, poverty, food insecurity and climate change; strengthening democracy, colleges that welcomed low income students, and much, much more. 

Perspective: Be Like Lovejoy

By Rick Brooks Oct 2, 2020

When you visit Princeton, Illinois these days you’re likely to see a mural on Main Street that says “Be Like Lovejoy,” and you might wonder… what it’s all about? 

It’s about a preacher, lawyer and Congressman named Owen Lovejoy.  From the 1830s to the 1860s he was a tireless advocate for the abolition of slavery. In fact, he may have accomplished as much as Abraham Lincoln did on behalf of those who suffered through slavery. He risked his life for them.

Perspective: Six Feet, A Mask, And Clean Hands

By Rick Brooks Apr 22, 2020
Daniel Acker

If you’re like me, you probably having a hard time changing the idea of social distancing into a habit. That’s not easy.  Old habits die hard.

Why don’t we wear a mask in public, wash our hands more often…or stay at least six feet apart?

  

We each have our own reasons.  Sometimes we just forget. I do.  And some people just don’t understand the consequences if someone else is exposed to their cough; their hands or something they touched with the virus on it.

Perspective: Your Local Businesses Aren't 'Smiling'

By Rick Brooks Dec 9, 2019
Wonderlane / Unsplash

Does it make you sad that so many small towns are struggling? Do you get angry that online businesses don’t pay their share of property and sales taxes, and your taxes go up instead?  

 

Perspective: She Has Done Her Homework

By Rick Brooks Oct 4, 2019
European Parliament (edited with Pixlr)

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old who spoke recently at the United Nations summit on climate change, couldn’t hide her sadness and frustration. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction,” she said, “and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales about eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

Some people say that she is too emotional about all this. But maybe they should listen to her speeches to the European Parliament and the U.S. Congress -- and think again.