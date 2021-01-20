Perspective: In Defense Of The Electoral College

Gregory Taylor's Perspective, January 20, 2021

Recently the radio show 1A had a segment on the Electoral College. I was fortunate enough to have my input included during the discussion.

In summary my input was pro Electoral College, stating removal of it would divide our nation more than it is already between rural and urban -- between blue and red. The Electoral College forces presidential candidates to pay attention to both rural and urban issues, not just focusing on high population density areas.

One panelist took great exception to my input stating that the Electoral College was not created to address that concern and that the only reason rural issues are addressed now is because we happen to have some swing states that are rural.

If a consequence is not intended, it doesn’t diminish the positives that we derive from it, and during every election cycle I can remember we have had rural swing states. Such as Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New Mexico, WV, IA, Colorado, and I could go on.

So, I’m doubling down that the Electoral College is a good thing for people not living in urban areas and produces a healthy outcome for our nation as a whole. Without it I’m sure the candidates would just focus on high population density localities in a similar way to how presidential candidates today focus on swing states.

Furthermore, living in a time where presidential powers are expanding combined with congress’s unwillingness to act as an equal branch of government, the need to keep the Electoral College intensifies.

I’m Gregory Taylor and that’s my perspective.