An Educational Take On Immigration

Ronald Reagan’s 1983 commission on education first sounded the alarm of our decreasing levels of academic achievement when it announced, "The educational foundations of our society are presently being eroded by a rising tide of mediocrity that threatens our very future as a nation and a people."

The most recent test results show American high school students continuing to fall behind the rest of the world. In science, the U.S. ranked 25th; in reading, 24th; and in math 40th! Where are we going to get talented workers with the current situation in our secondary education system?

Continued economic growth in our country will be powered by talented workers. I propose that we award a set number of citizenships yearly to graduates with desired skills from accredited universities.

What degrees would qualify, what level of education would be required, and what number of citizenships would be granted should be decided by regional panels of business executives and government public policy experts.

Such a change in policy will provide a steady stream of technical and creative workers that our companies critically need. Citizens -- not H1B or green card holders -- will be more invested in our country and more active participants in our communities. The policy shift will help our universities compete for the very best international students, resulting in an improved educational experience for all.

This is a Win–Win–Win proposition. It can help address one of the major concerns expressed by business leaders, result in improved universities, and help provide a healthier economy to increase our national wealth.

I’m Gregory Taylor, and that’s my perspective.