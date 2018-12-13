© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

Perspective: We Are Not Alone. Now What?

Northern Public Radio | By Gregory Taylor
Published December 13, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
ouamama.jpg
ESO
/
CC X 4.0
Oumuamua

 

The recently published Harvard scientific paper suggesting that an alien probe might have passed through our solar system awakens memories of my own DeKalb County UFO experience in the fall of 1974. 

 

gregory_taylor.jpg

A friend and I were exiting a horse barn south of DeKalb when we witnessed an inexplainable object in the sky.  Let me clearly state that we hadn’t consumed any perception altering products.  We were both immediately afraid of the object that stood still in the sky and changed colors.  In time we decided to make a run for it back to the house and not wait for “them” to come get us!  As we ran down the gravel road, we both observed the object disappear at an incredible high rate of speed leaving only dashes of light in its trail. 

Who knows what the origin was of our spacecraft, and the object that the two Harvard scientists theorized on most likely was not an alien probe, but what will happen when humankind is confronted with undeniable evidence of intelligent alien life?  At a time when we need more cooperation than ever between Nations to address huge issues like gene splicing, artificial intelligence, and climate change we have been retreating to our own patches of earth mostly concerned with only us. 

perspectives_Logo.jpg

My hope is that when we are confronted with hard evidence that we are not alone in the universe it will be the catalyst for global cooperation to address potential species survival issues that are currently being inadequately addressed. 

 

I’m Gregory Taylor and that’s my Perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesGregory TaylorGreg Taylor
Related Stories