The Northern Almanac Ep. 45 - "Push For Positive Employee Relations"

The Northern Almanac is adapted for broadcast by Clint Cargile and presented in collaboration with the NIU 125th Anniversary Oral History Project.

Find the original stories for this episode at NIU’s 125 Key Moments website:

• The Presidential Commissions are established (1980)

• First Presidential Research Professors named (1982)

• Governor signs bill allowing public university employees to be represented by unions (1984)

• First Presidential staff awards established (1984)

• Faculty Senate established (1989)