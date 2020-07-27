The Northern Almanac Ep. 26 - 'NIU Joins The Anti-War Movement'

By 38 minutes ago

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

In the 1960s and 70s, NIU had a strong base of student activists who were intensely engaged in anti-war and civil rights movements. An early anti-war protest took place in February 1967, when students objected to recruiters from DOW Chemical being on campus because they manufactured napalm being used in Vietnam.

 

Anti- and pro-war marches were occurring on campus as early as this protest in 1965.

The student body, however, was not unanimous in its opposition to the Vietnam War. Pro-war demonstrators marched on campus, too. And when anti-war protestors campaigned to remove the Army ROTC from campus, they were soundly defeated in a student referendum. But escalation of the war in the late 1960s, coupled with police violence at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, turned an increasing number of students, faculty, staff and community members into anti-war activists.

 

On October 15, 1969, an estimated 2,000 students staged a torchlight parade, carrying kerosene-soaked rags wrapped around sticks, rolls of burning toilet paper, candles, flashlights, flares and railroad lanterns. They marched west down Lucinda to the edge of campus, then headed back to the Carl Sandburg Auditorium to hear anti-war speeches.

 

One observer noted, “Participants seemed to be in good spirits, buoyed by the large turnout and the knowledge that they were taking part in a nationwide movement.”

 

The size of the peaceful march marked it as a historical turning point in NIU student demonstrations, but not all demonstrations would remain peaceful. Next episode, we’ll look at NIU protests following the Kent State massacre of May 1970.  

Tags: 
Northern Almanac

Related Content

The Northern Almanac Ep. 25 - 'The Northern Black Choir'

By Jul 24, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

The Northern Black Choir performing at the January 2020 Kick-Off Celebration of NIU’s 125th Anniversary.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 24 - 'College of Continuing Education'

By Jul 16, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

Thousands of NIU alumni have earned their degrees through off-campus courses or extension programs, but did you know that Northern offered such programs as early as 1939? That year, the school held evening classes at area high schools so working teachers could earn advanced degrees.

After nearly two decades, these classes become formalized under the name “Evening College.” In 1966, the program was reorganized as the College of Continuing Education.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 23 - 'Building with State Bonds'

By Jul 9, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

Nothing is quite as exciting as the history of a state bond, but there is one key state bond that helped shape the future of NIU for years to come. Between 1950 and the mid-1960s, NIU grew from 2,000 to over 18,000 students, and that included just the first round of baby boomers. This unprecedented growth required a larger faculty and administration, but it also required a larger infrastructure. And to build that infrastructure, the school needed money.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 22 - 'NIU Comes of Age'

By Jul 9, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

Up until the 1950s, Northern had served a single purpose, to educate the educators. But after receiving university status in 1957, NIU needed to be more than just a teacher’s college, so President Leslie Holmes (the namesake of the Student Center) approved the expansion of the school’s offerings. In 1958, it introduced a Masters in Arts and a Masters in Science. And the following year, a Masters in Music and a Masters in Fine Arts.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 21 - 'Le Baron Statue'

By Jun 23, 2020

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

You know that big weird sculpture behind Lowden Hall? The one where the geese might attack you if you try to get too close? It’s actually a really valuable piece of art by one of the most famous sculptors in the world.

 