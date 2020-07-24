The Northern Almanac Ep. 25 - 'The Northern Black Choir'

By 38 minutes ago

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

The Northern Black Choir performing at the January 2020 Kick-Off Celebration of NIU’s 125th Anniversary.

The Northern Black Choir is NIU’s oldest and most enduring non-Greek black student organization. In 1968, NIU’s established choral groups did not perform afro-centric music, so a few black students got together and started their own group. The School of Music gave them space to rehearse once a week in the Music Building. The choir began with 12 to 15 members, and during the early years, performed a variety of styles, from spirituals to show tunes. But over time, gospel became the group’s signature style.

 

The Northern Black Choir is the oldest non-Greek black student organization at NIU

By the early 2000s, the group had grown to over 150 singers and had performed across the country. Many churches throughout northern Illinois bring in the Northern Black Choir for special services, and they typically perform at least one concert per semester on campus. They are also featured at NIU special events throughout the year.

 

Former members describe the choir as a spiritual safe haven. A home away from home.

 

The Northern Black Choir continues its weekly rehearsals in NIU’s Music Building, still using the same space where it all started more than half a century ago.

Tags: 
Northern Almanac

Related Content

The Northern Almanac Ep. 24 - 'College of Continuing Education'

By Jul 16, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

Thousands of NIU alumni have earned their degrees through off-campus courses or extension programs, but did you know that Northern offered such programs as early as 1939? That year, the school held evening classes at area high schools so working teachers could earn advanced degrees.

After nearly two decades, these classes become formalized under the name “Evening College.” In 1966, the program was reorganized as the College of Continuing Education.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 23 - 'Building with State Bonds'

By Jul 9, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

Nothing is quite as exciting as the history of a state bond, but there is one key state bond that helped shape the future of NIU for years to come. Between 1950 and the mid-1960s, NIU grew from 2,000 to over 18,000 students, and that included just the first round of baby boomers. This unprecedented growth required a larger faculty and administration, but it also required a larger infrastructure. And to build that infrastructure, the school needed money.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 22 - 'NIU Comes of Age'

By Jul 9, 2020

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

Up until the 1950s, Northern had served a single purpose, to educate the educators. But after receiving university status in 1957, NIU needed to be more than just a teacher’s college, so President Leslie Holmes (the namesake of the Student Center) approved the expansion of the school’s offerings. In 1958, it introduced a Masters in Arts and a Masters in Science. And the following year, a Masters in Music and a Masters in Fine Arts.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 21 - 'Le Baron Statue'

By Jun 23, 2020

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

You know that big weird sculpture behind Lowden Hall? The one where the geese might attack you if you try to get too close? It’s actually a really valuable piece of art by one of the most famous sculptors in the world.

 

The Northern Almanac Ep. 20 - 'Huskie Stadium'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Jun 15, 2020

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

In the 1960s, NIU head football coach Howard Fletcher led a streak of nine consecutive winning seasons, with conference championships in 1963, ‘64, and ‘65; and the Mineral Water Bowl appearances in 1962, ‘63 and ’65. But he is most remembered for his perfect 10-0 season in 1963. Fletcher’s success bumped NIU up to NCAA University Division status and also secured a much-needed new stadium. 

 