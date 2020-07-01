Former Daily Chronicle Editor Barry Schrader Dies

Former Daily Chronicle Editor Barry Schrader has died.

The newspaper reports Schrader died Tuesday at the age of 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A longtime journalist who worked around the country, Schrader served as editor of the Daily Chronicle from 1969-1972. He and his wife also owned several smaller papers in the area.

Schrader took part in a segment on WNIJ called Stories of Generosity which was recorded in 2018 at the Oak Crest Retirement Center where he lived with his wife Kay.

“I believe generosity is important because what you are receiving, you should be giving back. If you’ve given of yourself to others, it comes back to you many-fold,” Schrader said.

Schrader continued to write a weekly column in DeKalb until earlier this year.

Funeral arrangements are pending.